Investigators request public's help in identifying porch pirate

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Larceny Division is seeking the identity of the pictured person above.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a 'porch-pirate' accused of stealing a package from the front door of an Essen Lane area home.

Investigators say the person is "wanted for questioning in a theft of a package from the victims door. The theft occurred in the Essen Lane area over the weekend."

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225)389-5064.