Investigators: Overnight house fire on Ontario Street is the work of an arsonist

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a vacant home on Ontario Street twice within 24 hours, and during their second visit to the unoccupied duplex they found significant fire damage that is believed to be the work of an arsonist.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders with The Baton Rouge Fire Department were sent to a home within the 2900th block of Ontario Street where they quickly quelled a blaze that had been set in the rear of the house.

No one was injured during the incident, but the flames and smoke caused structural damage totaling $10,000.

Investigators believe this fire was intentionally set, and anyone with information related to it is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department officials at (225) 354-1419.