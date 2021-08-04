81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigators: Arsonist behind Tuesday night fire at Tigerland bar

2 hours 46 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, August 04 2021 Aug 4, 2021 August 04, 2021 7:20 AM August 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday night fire at a bar near LSU was the work of an arsonist, investigators say.

Flames were spotted at The House on Bob Pettit Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing the building. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the area on fire was a cooler that had been converted into an office outside of the main building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the actual bar. 

On Wednesday morning, BRFD confirmed that the blaze was intentionally set. 

Trending News

They ask that anyone with information related to the fire contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or fire investigators at (225)354-1419. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days