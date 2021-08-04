Latest Weather Blog
Investigators: Arsonist behind Tuesday night fire at Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday night fire at a bar near LSU was the work of an arsonist, investigators say.
Flames were spotted at The House on Bob Pettit Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing the building.
BRPD walked up “is something on fire?” No fire trucks yet. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/JiLoRQOBo9— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) August 3, 2021
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the area on fire was a cooler that had been converted into an office outside of the main building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the actual bar.
On Wednesday morning, BRFD confirmed that the blaze was intentionally set.
Trending News
They ask that anyone with information related to the fire contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or fire investigators at (225)354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Man accused of killing grandmother booked into Parish Prison
-
News 2 Geaux: BR General Mid City welcomes additional staff to assist...
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC announces ban on evictions in areas with high...
-
'Why don't you lead by example?' One year after COVID nearly killed...
-
EBR schools shaping their COVID plans, other parishes following suit
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort