Investigators: Arsonist behind Tuesday night fire at Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday night fire at a bar near LSU was the work of an arsonist, investigators say.

Flames were spotted at The House on Bob Pettit Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing the building.

BRPD walked up “is something on fire?” No fire trucks yet. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/JiLoRQOBo9 — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) August 3, 2021

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the area on fire was a cooler that had been converted into an office outside of the main building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the actual bar.

On Wednesday morning, BRFD confirmed that the blaze was intentionally set.

They ask that anyone with information related to the fire contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or fire investigators at (225)354-1419.