Investigator: Slain Biloxi officer was shot from behind

Photo: Clarion Ledger

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A man accused of killing a Mississippi police officer walked up behind him in the police station parking lot and shot him several times in the back. That's according to a sworn statement filed by a sheriff's investigator.

The Sun Herald reports the statement is included in court records in the case of Darian Atkinson. The 19-year-old from Biloxi is charged with capital murder in the death of 57-year-old Biloxi Police Patrolman Robert McKeithen on Sunday.

The newspaper reports that a video from outside the Biloxi police station showed Atkinson running through the parking lot after the shooting.

Atkinson told a judge Wednesday that he doesn't know if he needs a public defender because he hasn't been able to call his family. The judge scheduled a Friday hearing.