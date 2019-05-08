81°
Investigator: Slain Biloxi officer was shot from behind

Wednesday, May 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Clarion Ledger
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A man accused of killing a Mississippi police officer walked up behind him in the police station parking lot and shot him several times in the back. That's according to a sworn statement filed by a sheriff's investigator.
  
The Sun Herald reports the statement is included in court records in the case of Darian Atkinson. The 19-year-old from Biloxi is charged with capital murder in the death of 57-year-old Biloxi Police Patrolman Robert McKeithen on Sunday.
  
The newspaper reports that a video from outside the Biloxi police station showed Atkinson running through the parking lot after the shooting.
  
Atkinson told a judge Wednesday that he doesn't know if he needs a public defender because he hasn't been able to call his family. The judge scheduled a Friday hearing.
