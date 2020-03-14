INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: WBRSO launches internal investigation over allegations of special treatment

PORT ALLEN- The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has launched an internal investigation after one of their deputies asked to have a relative released on a citation instead of being booked into jail.



Tyrain Parker was arrested last week and accused of domestic violence battery, a charge that typically requires suspects to be booked into jail. However, that did not happen for Parker. He is the stepson of one of the employees at the jail, Corey Hicks, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. They are reviewing policies after Hicks asked the arresting Port Allen police officer to issue him a citation instead.

"When you are dealing with incidents like this, especially dealing with family members, the public doesn't want us making decisions," Chief Esdron Brown said. "They look at it like it's favoritism or corrupt."



Major Stephen Juge with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said policies are under review.



"There's an internal investigation, and that will be handled through internal affairs here at the sheriff's office," Juge said. "We have redone our rules on those types of domestic charges booked into that facility."



Chief Brown said Parker physically beat up an elderly relative at a home in the city limits of Port Allen, which led his officers there to investigate. However, Brown says when Parker was taken to jail, the interference occurred in his officer's investigation.



"He did ask about issuing a summons because the jail was reaching capacity and we did issue him a summons," Juge said.



The jail did have enough capacity at the time to place Parker inside. Many are wondering why rules don't seem to apply to everyone.



The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office would not say how long their internal investigation, which began this week, would take.







