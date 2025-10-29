Investigative Unit: Two LSU TKE Fraternity members arrested for hazing

BATON ROUGE - Two LSU Tau Kappa Epsilon members were arrested Wednesday for criminal hazing related to a report that active members were hitting pledges.

According to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, 19-year-old Brody Tanner and 22-year-old Thomas Lavergne were issued summons for one count of criminal hazing and simple battery each. Lavergne received one additional count of principle to theft. Because the charges are misdemeanors, the pair was not booked into jail and their mugshots were not taken.

Sources said a report was made on Monday, Oct. 13, saying that active members of TKE were hitting pledges. The alleged battery happened at two different locations off LSU's campus on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that more arrests may be announced as the investigation continues.

Earlier this year, Southern University student and pledge Caleb Wilson died during an underground fraternity ritual. Investigators said Wilson and other pledges were punched by active members. A medical examiner said Wilson was killed by commotio cordis, an event that stops the heart right after someone is hit in the chest. Three people were arrested in connection with Wilson's death.