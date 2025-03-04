INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Southern student subjected to hazing ritual, punched before death

BATON ROUGE - Southern University Junior Caleb Wilson's death is now being investigated as hazing-related, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Tuesday.

A source close to the investigation tells WBRZ that the Human Jukebox trumpet player was punched in the chest before collapsing, potentially while being hazed. Several other pledges were subjected to the same activity.

That so-called "unauthorized fraternity ritual" allegedly took place at a warehouse off Greenwell Springs Road.

What actually happened inside that warehouse is not clear but it appears members aren't being totally forthcoming as they originally told investigators they were in the BREC North Sherwood Park when Wilson suddenly collapsed.

According to the District Attorney's office, several members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity have been interviewed by police already and sources say arrests could be imminent.

As of Friday, the coroner's report was not complete and Wilson's cause of death was undetermined. There have been no updates provided since then.