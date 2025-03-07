77°
Latest Weather Blog
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Southern graduate identified and arrested for manslaughter, hazing after student died
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in an alleged hazing death of a Southern student, according to sources close to the investigation.
Caleb McCray, 23, was booked for one count of hazing and one count of manslaughter, sources say. McCray is a Southern graduate and Omega Psi Phi member.
The Investigative Unit reported that up to 10 people could face charges as a result of Caleb Wilson's death.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday relative to the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First Friday of 2025 Lenten season in full swing
-
Five area girls basketball teams are set to compete in the LHSAA...
-
The House censures Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump's joint address...
-
REPORT: LSU looking to hire former National Champion Tiger as defensive line...
-
Motorcycle crash on Louise Street and Highland Road injures at least one
Sports Video
-
Five area girls basketball teams are set to compete in the LHSAA...
-
REPORT: LSU looking to hire former National Champion Tiger as defensive line...
-
LSU women's basketball is set to face Florida in the Quarterfinals of...
-
Southern women's basketball dominates Alabama State while the Jaguar men's team fall...
-
A pair of high school girls basketball teams advance to the State...