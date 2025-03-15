76°
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Southern graduate identified and arrested for manslaughter, hazing after student died
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in an alleged hazing death of a Southern student, according to sources close to the investigation.
Caleb McCray, 23, was booked for one count of hazing and one count of manslaughter, sources say. McCray is a Southern graduate and Omega Psi Phi member.
The Investigative Unit reported that up to 10 people could face charges as a result of Caleb Wilson's death.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday relative to the investigation.
