INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Scanner recordings detail how fatal LSP-involved shooting in St. Amant happened
ST. AMANT - Tuesday morning's fatal State Police-involved shooting began as a routine traffic stop on La 431 at La 935 in St. Amant. The state trooper, referred to as A-13, initiated the stop at 1:49 a.m.
The following was transcribed from scanner recordings. Watch the video to hear them.
1:49 a.m.: "La 431 at 935 with (license plate) on a white outback that should be."
Three minutes later, we hear only part of the troopers transmission that sounds like "shots fired"
1:52 a.m. ".....Fired!"
The driver speeds away.
1:52 a.m.: "Code four. Driver just took off. Had a gun under his seat. Reach around the car"
Dispatch asks everyone to hold scanner traffic in order to leave the channel clear.
1:53 a.m.: "10-33 (hold traffic)"
The trooper tries to give more info about the driver.
1:53 a.m.: "Black male...registered owner...White shirt...Heading north on 431"
1:53 a.m.: "He's stopping near Dab Lane"
Dispatch asks if the trooper is shot.
1:54 a.m.: "13, are you hit?"
The trooper replies no.
1:54 a.m.: "10-50 (no). Suspect stopped near Prescott drive"
For the next two minutes dispatch goes back and forth and we don't hear from the trooper until 1:57 a.m..
1:57 a.m. "Lost my body camera"
Someone on the other end tries to get a location.
1:57 a.m.: "13, you're at 431 at Prescott?"
"10-4"
And then more info on the driver
1:58 a.m.: "Can you tell how many times it was occupied?"
"One time, black male, gun on floor board by drivers seat"
Two minutes later, the driver bails out of the car and the trooper asks for an ambulance
2:00 a.m.: "Driver's out the vehicle...Get medical 10-8"
2:02 a.m.: "A13, Acadian is already in route"
Two minutes after that we learn that the driver has been shot by the trooper.
2:04 a.m.: "Breathing. Two gunshot wounds to the arm and to the left cavity."
