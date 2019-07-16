INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Potential suspect in custody in murder of Sadie Roberts-Joseph; BRPD holding news conference at 2

UPDATE: BRPD has pushed the news conference to 2 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has learned that police have a potential suspect in custody as they prepare to make a major announcement in the murder investigation of local activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

> Click here to watch the 2 o'clock news conference live

Sources say a man who knew Roberts-Joseph was booked Monday night on unrelated charges, and detectives are currently working to make a proper connection. We've learned this suspect also has a disturbing criminal history.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome first suggested during an interview with WBRZ Tuesday that police may be closer to an arrest.

"I believe that because of the work they are doing that the case will be solved sooner rather than later," the mayor said.

A vigil is planned for Tuesday night at the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History, which she founded in 2001.

Police have scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference to announce major new details in the case. WBRZ will carry the news conference live on Channel 2, WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com.