INVESTIGATIVE: Southern graduate identified and arrested for manslaughter, hazing after student died

Thursday, March 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in an alleged hazing death of a Southern student, according to sources close to the investigation.

Caleb McCray, 23, was booked for one count of hazing and one count of manslaughter, sources say. McCray is a Southern graduate and Omega Psi Phi member.

The Investigative Unit reported that up to 10 people could face charges as a result of Caleb Wilson's death. No other information was provided regarding the person arrested, including their charges.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday relative to the investigation.

