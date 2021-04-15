INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Officer charged in BRPD corruption investigation arrested again Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A narcotics officer charged amid a corruption probe at BRPD was arrested again Wednesday.

WBRZ learned Jason Acree was booked Wednesday on a new charge of obstruction of justice.

Acree was arrested in late February after a co-worker reported him for taking marijuana that had been seized by the department and giving it to a friend. Acree, a 12-year veteran with BRPD, remains on paid administrative leave.

The new criminal charge comes amid a series of reports from the WBRZ Investigative Unit on the turmoil within the department. Last month, prosecutors said they were dropping hundreds of local drug charges amid the fallout of the ongoing investigation.