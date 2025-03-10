INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Man arrested for felony hazing, allegedly connected to death of Caleb Wilson

BATON ROUGE - A second person allegedly connected to the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson was taken into custody in West Baton Rouge Parish, officials said.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that Kyle Thurman was arrested by U.S. Marshals and BRPD. He will be booked for felony hazing.

Thurman is the second person to be arrested. The first arrest in the case came Thursday night when graduate Caleb McCray was arrested for alleged criminal hazing and manslaughter. McCray's bond was set at $100,000, with $75,000 for manslaughter and $25,000 for criminal hazing.

Authorities are still searching for Isiah Smith, who is reportedly turning himself in on Tuesday morning. The WBRZ Investigative Unit previously reported that up to 10 people could be facing charges.

According to an affidavit, the men who dropped Wilson off at the hospital said that his injuries happened at North Sherwood Forest Community Park when Wilson was struck in the chest while playing basketball. Instead, the injuries were sustained during an alleged hazing ritual during a meeting at a Woodcrest Drive flooring company, the document says.

Wilson and other pledges were punched multiple times in the chest with boxing gloves by McCray and two others. Wilson then collapsed after being punched a fourth time by McCray and began to have a seizure before being brought to the hospital, police documentation said. The men who dropped Wilson off at Baton Rouge General had all left before officers arrived at the hospital.