Investigative Unit: LSU research lab manager accused of stealing equipment used in radiation research

BATON ROUGE — The facility manager of LSU's Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices was arrested by campus police after he allegedly stole equipment from the university.

According to arrest records, David Thomas Kleinpeter was arrested Monday morning on multiple counts of theft. The initial report filed by LSU Police says that Kleinpeter is accused of stealing primarily from the facility, dating back several months.

Kleinpeter is accused of stealing more than $1,000 of equipment from the Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices, which specializes in developing infrastructure for research and education in synchrotron-based science and technology.

According to its website, the facility's radiation research work has agricultural, biotech, coastal, defense and energy applications.