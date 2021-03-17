INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSP fires trooper arrested for shooting man during Baton Rouge traffic stop

BATON ROUGE- Five months after a grand jury indicted a Louisiana State Trooper for shooting a man during a traffic stop, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Trooper Kasha Domingue was fired this week.



State Police confirmed her termination to Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto. She was let go at 4:30pm Tuesday.

Domingue was charged in October. District Attorney Hillar Moore called it a historic indictment, as he could not recall a time when a working law enforcement officer has been charged for a shooting while on duty.

The grand jury indicted the trooper on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated second-degree battery.

Domingue shot Clifton Dilley, then 19, in the back during a July 2018 traffic stop in Baton Rouge, according to a federal lawsuit. It alleges Domingue used her police radio and dispatched with a certain code indicating she used a Taser.

Video of the incident was not recorded by her dash cam or her body cam.

"Trooper Domingue proceeded to fabricate a completely false account of the shooting of Dilley," the lawsuit said.

Records indicate the shooting Domingue was involved in with Dilley was her second time on that same shift using her service weapon. Hours before, she used her Taser on someone else.

The shooting left Dilley paralyzed.

An attorney representing Dilley released the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

"Scotty and his family are pleased to hear of Trooper Domingue’s firing. One of their main

concerns has always been that she be prevented from doing this to anyone again. Her termination for shooting Scotty in the back and paralyzing him will make it less likely she will be allowed to patrol the streets anywhere in the future. The State Police’s action here also demonstrates their recognition that Trooper Domingue’s version of how and why the shooting occurred was false and that she shot a young man in the back and paralyzed him for no reason. We are hopeful that this is the first step in bringing justice for Scotty, his family, and the community."