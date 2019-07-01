92°
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former deputy accused of demanding oral sex during traffic stop pleads guilty to malfeasance

2 hours 17 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE-  A former West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy accused of asking for sexual favors while on duty has pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Ben Arceneaux pled guilty to malfeasance in office. He was sentenced to two years probation, must pay $1,000 fine, and undergo a sex offender evaluation.

The former deputy has been the subject of multiple WBRZ Investigate Unit reports after they uncovered a number of sexual misconduct allegations.

The allegations against Arceneaux first surfaced last year after the WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke with several of his alleged victims. One of those women claimed Arceneaux demanded oral sex from her during a traffic stop.

