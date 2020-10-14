INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: BRPD officer resigns amid investigation into racist posts online

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Officer Chris Kuhn resigned amid an internal affairs investigation, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Wednesday.

Kuhn, a 20-year veteran with the department, resigned Oct. 9, 2020 in a one-sentence resignation letter according to sources. A public records request was submitted for that letter, but Baton Rouge Police did not release it yet.

Kuhn, a sergeant who was assigned to the Baton Rouge Police Department's fourth district, was placed on administrative leave from the department last month. It comes after the police union dismissed him as their treasurer after posts were discovered Kuhn made targeting Blacks, Asians, and those of the Jewish faith. Kuhn posted under the screen name "Pesticide" and his phone number tied to that screen name is how investigators traced the posts back to him.

The Union turned the posts over to BRPD administration.

Wednesday, the Union issued the following statement on Kuhn's resignation.

"The Local 237 Union of Police will not have the Union hide bad officers on this department," Vice President Siya Creel said. "Our job as the Union is to act as employee's representatives during workplace disputes and act as the bargaining agent for our members."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit traced posts made by the user 'Pesticide,' which included the below comments:



PESTICIDE, re: 70%, 80% of deaths of COVID19 in Milwaukee, Chicago are African Americans

Posted: 4/8/20

"I can attest that I have been in my fair share of black homes and let me just say this. The overwhelming majority have really bad hygiene and cleanliness issues... What can you expect from a group that needs constant oiling to cut down on the ashy-ness."

PESTICIDE, re: What happened to the chick fil a on college?

Posted: 6/17/19

"I love the one in Denham.... Kids in Denham have some pride and manners unlike the s*** birds in Baton Rouge.... Thank God for the Amite River. Natural barrier to keep the trash out. That and some people can't swim."

PESTICIDE, re: White people are still raised to be racially illiterate

Posted: 9/16/18

"My old man taught me don't be like them, get off your a** and go to work. So yeah, I was raised in racism. Worked out pretty good so far."

PESTICIDE, re: Would you rather live under Hitler or Stalin?

Posted: 3/6/20

"Hitler. I'm German so I'm good."

PESTICIDE, re: 94 year old Tennessee man deported

Posted: 3/6/20

"...While I seriously empathize for those who died in the concentration camps, it's been long past due for the survivors to move on from it. WWII was 75 years ago, quit holding on to the past."

PESTICIDE, re: WYHI: Soon-to-be Supreme North Korea Leader edition

Posted: 4/26/20

"Koreans smell like garlic and I don't mean a light scent either. It's like they bathed in it, brushed their teeth with it then washed their mouth out with garlic. Anyone who's been to Korea can verify that."

PESTICIDE, re: 4 of the top 10 cities in the US for burglary are in Louisiana

Posted: 8/13/18

"BR representing #8. F*** I hate this town. It's like the brown stain around the toilet bowl, no matter how hard you try it's never getting clean. They could blow torch this town and the turds would still float to the top."

PESTICIDE, re: Minneapolis police kneels on man neck until he dies- Cops fired

Posted 5/28/20

"...I can show you plenty of neighborhoods where it started as a one race majority, then it was integrated, then went to complete s***. These neighborhoods aren't hte melting pot you think they are. They're in transition. Slowly on the downside trajectory."

PESTICIDE, re: NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo won't face federal charges in Eric Garner "chokehold" death

Posted 7/16/19

"... Eric Garner died because he refused to follow orders, compounded by being a morbidly obese fat f*** with medical issues."

PESTICIDE, re: Stories about Fapping at Work

Posted 5/2/18

"How about I got a BJ from a chick and didn't know my boss was in his office. His office faced mine but luckily his door was shut and we finished up right before he walked out. Did I mention our building is open to the public?"

The messages that were posted also have Kuhn talking about sexually harassing and assaulting women, receiving oral sex at work, and calling the BRPD administration a three-ring circus.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it has a strict policy for social media.

The posts drew the ire of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy, Paul who said this behavior would not be tolerated.

WBRZ reached out to Kuhn and his attorney. Both did not respond to requests for comment.