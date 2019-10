Investigation underway after three people shot on N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on N. Foster Drive, just south of Winbourne Avenue.

Sources tell WBRZ three people sustained gunshot wounds. All are in stable condition.

BRPD K9 units have been brought to the scene.

Police say more information will be forthcoming.