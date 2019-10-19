81°
Investigation underway after off-duty Ascension deputy accidentally shoots another deputy

1 day 2 hours 44 minutes ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 October 18, 2019 3:08 PM October 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A sheriff's deputy was injured while exchanging weapons with another sheriff's office employee while off duty.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident Friday. It allegedly happened while the two were exchanging personal firearms. The sheriff said the two had handed each other their non-department-issued weapons when one of them went off, striking one of the deputies in the shoulder. 

The injured deputy has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The names of the deputies will be released once the internal investigation is complete.

