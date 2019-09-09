75°
Investigation underway after body found in BR apartment

Monday, September 09 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -Police are investigating a body found inside a Sharp Lane apartment Monday evening.

They responded to the scene after a caller reported the body just before 8 p.m. at Park East II complex.

Authorities are calling the death suspicious.

Along with BRPD, the coroner's office was also called to the scene.

