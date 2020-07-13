Investigation underway after Baton Rouge police officer appears on video to be kneeling on teen's neck

BATON ROUGE - Ranking members of the Baton Rouge Police are expected to meet the family of a 17-year-old who appeared to be detained using questionable tactics in a recent incident.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome posted a statement on social media late Sunday related to a video also posted on social media showing what appeared to be a Baton Rouge Police officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager while the teenager was being detained. The teen was later released to his mother, the mayor said.

Specific information about what prompted the police interaction were not released Monday morning.

The mayor's office said an investigation is underway into the incident, focused on the officer kneeling on the teenager's neck, a tactic officers throughout the country have banned following the death of a George Floyd who died in police custody in Minnesota.

"In the past few days, there has been an expedited review and the investigatory process has started," the mayor said in her statement. She said the city will seek court approval to release the body camera footage. Court approval is needed because the person involved is a minor, the mayor said.

"We are prepared to ensure transparency and the release of that footage for public consumption," the mayor said. She continued, "I ask that the community allow us to take the proper steps necessary to investigate and swiftly determine the outcome."

Gary Chambers posted the video on Facebook this weekend and wrote the teenager was involved in a traffic violation at the time of the incident. He said the officers involved should be fired: "The officer kneeling on [the teen's] neck [need] to be identified and fired immediately, we don’t need to investigate what we can see on tape. Also the officers standing and not stopping this action need disciplinary action as well."

Police have not commented.

