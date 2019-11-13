Investigation reveals that an argument at a convenience store escalated, led to murder

Shawn Kelvin Byrd

BATON ROUGE – A Nov. 1 shooting that took the life of 42-year-old Delveckeo Jackson has been tied to a man named Shawn Kelvin Byrd.

Jackson was found dead in front of his Fairfields Ave. home in the early morning hours, having been shot multiple times. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe 23-year-old Shawn Byrd was the man who pulled the trigger.

According to a police report, shortly after authorities discovered Jackson’s body, they learned Jackson had recently left a convenience store on North Foster Drive. Witnesses also told detectives that when Jackson returned home from the store, they heard four gunshots and saw a black man wearing a navy blue jacket standing over Jackson’s body before fleeing the scene.

At this point, investigators obtained video surveillance from the convenience store Jackson visited moments before his death and saw footage of a man matching Byrd’s description being dropped off at the same store. Detectives say the person who dropped this man off drove a dark Acura, which would later become a key piece of information in their investigation. They also report watching the suspect enter the store, begin arguing with Jackson and then brandish a weapon during the disagreement.

Detectives say video surveillance also contained footage of Jackson leaving the store and heading home while the suspect followed. A police report goes on to describe what detectives next saw in the footage: the suspect continued to trail Jackson as he headed home and moments later, the suspect was seen running away from Jackson’s home.

Detectives say they received an anonymous tip from someone who identified Byrd as the gunman who killed Jackson. Investigators report following up on this by performing a police computer database search on Byrd and finding that he not only resembled the suspect in the video surveillance, but that a member of his immediate family owned the dark Acura that was seen dropping the suspect off at the North Foster Drive convenience store where the argument broke out.

Detectives used the information above to pinpoint Byrd as the person who shot and killed Jackson. Byrd was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and booked into Parish Prison.