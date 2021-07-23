83°
Investigation of Topeka Street house fire leads to arrest of suspected arsonist
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in connection with an intentionally set July 22 house fire in Baton Rouge.
Officials say a suspect by the name of George Emmanuel Smith is behind bars for his alleged role in the Topeka Street blaze.
The home was considered a total loss.
Authorities report that Smith was taken into custody Thursday night as a result of a collaboration between Baton Rouge Fire Investigators, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
