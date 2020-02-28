65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Intruder prompts lockdown at Port Allen High School

1 hour 7 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 February 28, 2020 2:59 PM February 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

PORT ALLEN - According to authorities Port Allen High School was put on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. officials responded to the school in reference to a suspicious person found on campus. 

When the school's resource deputy tried to confront the suspect, they fled. The deputy called in for backup, and they were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody.

It is unclear if classes will be let out at their regular time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days