Intruder prompts lockdown at Port Allen High School

Photo: Google Maps

PORT ALLEN - According to authorities Port Allen High School was put on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. officials responded to the school in reference to a suspicious person found on campus.

When the school's resource deputy tried to confront the suspect, they fled. The deputy called in for backup, and they were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody.

It is unclear if classes will be let out at their regular time.