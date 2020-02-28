65°
Latest Weather Blog
Intruder prompts lockdown at Port Allen High School
PORT ALLEN - According to authorities Port Allen High School was put on lockdown Friday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. officials responded to the school in reference to a suspicious person found on campus.
When the school's resource deputy tried to confront the suspect, they fled. The deputy called in for backup, and they were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody.
It is unclear if classes will be let out at their regular time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lenten season favorites available in Baton Rouge
-
Coronavirus: Baton Rouge school cuts short its trip to Italy due to...
-
Livingston Parish residents could face extra fees, loss of flood insurance
-
Local 2020 Census jobs available
-
Local pharmacies selling hundreds of face masks amid coronavirus scare