Intruder carrying gun prompts lockdown at Port Allen High

1 hour 53 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 February 28, 2020 3:59 PM February 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Authorities say a suspicious person carrying a gun on campus forced Port Allen High School to go on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officials say students spotted the man with what appeared to be a gun tucked in his waistband. 

When the school's resource deputy tried to confront the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Mackthrell Nelson, he fled. Nelson was soon found on Rosedale Road, still within the school zone, and arrested.

School officials say he was carrying an unloaded firearm at the time.

Authorities did not immediately detail what charges he's facing.

