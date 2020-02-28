65°
Latest Weather Blog
Intruder carrying gun prompts lockdown at Port Allen High
PORT ALLEN - Authorities say a suspicious person carrying a gun on campus forced Port Allen High School to go on lockdown Friday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., officials say students spotted the man with what appeared to be a gun tucked in his waistband.
When the school's resource deputy tried to confront the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Mackthrell Nelson, he fled. Nelson was soon found on Rosedale Road, still within the school zone, and arrested.
School officials say he was carrying an unloaded firearm at the time.
Authorities did not immediately detail what charges he's facing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Data helps Baton Rouge Police analyze areas with the most calls
-
Lenten season favorites available in Baton Rouge
-
Coronavirus: Baton Rouge school cuts short its trip to Italy due to...
-
Livingston Parish residents could face extra fees, loss of flood insurance
-
Local 2020 Census jobs available