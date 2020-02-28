Intruder carrying gun prompts lockdown at Port Allen High

PORT ALLEN - Authorities say a suspicious person carrying a gun on campus forced Port Allen High School to go on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officials say students spotted the man with what appeared to be a gun tucked in his waistband.

When the school's resource deputy tried to confront the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Mackthrell Nelson, he fled. Nelson was soon found on Rosedale Road, still within the school zone, and arrested.

School officials say he was carrying an unloaded firearm at the time.

Authorities did not immediately detail what charges he's facing.