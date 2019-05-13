79°
Latest Weather Blog
Intoxicated woman accused of fighting officers
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of fighting two officers over the weekend.
According to the arrest report, officers responded to a reported disturbance on Highland Road around 7:48 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, authorities found Jo Connelly sitting in a vehicle.
Police say Connelly was "extremely intoxicated." At some point during the encounter, Connelly allegedly struck an officer multiple times. Another officer was kicked.
Connelly was arrested and charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace/intoxication.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sounday Journal: Celebrating Pete Boudreaux
-
Police investigating deadly shooting on Convention St.
-
Multiple agents called to assist in suspect search following chase
-
Laine Hardy advances to American Idol's finale, parade and free concert will...
-
Aqua dams deployed in Bayou Sorrel as water continues to rise