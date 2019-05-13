77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Intoxicated woman accused of fighting officers

2 hours 15 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, May 13 2019 May 13, 2019 May 13, 2019 8:49 AM May 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of fighting two officers over the weekend.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a reported disturbance on Highland Road around 7:48 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, authorities found Jo Connelly sitting in a vehicle.

Police say Connelly was "extremely intoxicated." At some point during the encounter, Connelly allegedly struck an officer multiple times. Another officer was kicked.

Connelly was arrested and charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace/intoxication.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days