Intoxicated woman accused of fighting officers

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of fighting two officers over the weekend.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a reported disturbance on Highland Road around 7:48 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, authorities found Jo Connelly sitting in a vehicle.

Police say Connelly was "extremely intoxicated." At some point during the encounter, Connelly allegedly struck an officer multiple times. Another officer was kicked.

Connelly was arrested and charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace/intoxication.