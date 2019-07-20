Intoxicated driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after striking two vehicles

MANDEVILLE - According to State Police, a rescue was carried out for intoxicated driver that struck two vehicles and ended up in Lake Pontchartrain while driving the wrong way eastbound on I-10.

At around noon, State Police from Troop L and the Sheriff’s office responded to a crash on I-10 just passed mile marker 260. A driver traveling the wrong way going eastbound hit a vehicle on the road, then proceeded to strike a second vehicle that was disabled on the shoulder. This caused him to run off of the road and into Lake Pontchartrain.

State Police and Sheriff's deputies were able to pull the man from the water, after which he was arrested for DWI.