Intoxicated driver crashes through Ascension business just a week after it opened

PRAIRIEVILLE - A business owner in Ascension Parish says they're trying to rebound after a car smashed through her salon Thursday morning.

The owner of the Graffiti Hair Studio on Old Jefferson Highway said on social media that a vehicle had smashed through the storefront and caused a significant amount of damage.

It's unclear why the car drove through the building, but the post said no one was seriously hurt.

According to the business's Facebook page, that location opened just over a week ago on Oct. 2.

State police say the driver was booked for DWI and reckless operation.