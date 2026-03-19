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Interstate work set to begin in April at I-10, I-110 split; streets below will close
BATON ROUGE — The next phase of the Interstate 10 widening and reconstruction project in downtown Baton Rouge is set to begin April 10, if weather allows.
Crews will widen the westbound left lane of I-10 and the southbound lane of I-110 as they go toward the new bridge. The work involves shifting I-10 lanes to the right and removing the guardrail. On I-110, the right lane will be blocked.
Most of the work will be done during the overnight hours on weekends, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
At the surface level, the parts of Expressway Park beneath the work area will closed, as will sections of Maximilian and St. Joseph streets.
Detours will be announced in coming weeks.
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A timetable for the work wasn't immediately disclosed.
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