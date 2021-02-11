56°
Interstate pileup in Texas involving over 50 vehicles causes dozens of injuries, possible deaths

1 hour 27 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, February 11 2021 Feb 11, 2021 February 11, 2021 9:24 AM February 11, 2021 in News
Source: ABC 8
By: WBRZ Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas - More than 50 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on a Texas interstate, Thursday (Feb. 11) morning.

According to ABC 8, a Texas-based ABC News affiliate station, the gargantuan pileup occurred on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth and included several 18-wheelers.

A number of people were trapped hours after the crash happened around 6 a.m. 

Authorities say people in need of medical treatment were emerging from vehicles at the crash scene as of 8:30 a.m., and about 20 to 30 of those involved needed to be taken to an area hospital. Officials say several were in critical condition. 

There may be fatalities, but officials have not been able to confirm that at the scene.

According to ABC 8, first responders said there are still some cars wedged underneath other vehicles, causing some of the uncertainty. 

A MedStar unit was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to officials. 

First responder teams sent an ambulance bus to the scene to provide onsite care, and the crash has been declared a "mass casualty" event. 

MedStar told WFAA earlier Wednesday that they had a number of patients they could not move from the scene as an 18-wheeler had partially blocked the road and traffic has them blocked in from behind the crash.

The accident scene stretched at least 1.5 miles long, with Fort Worth police reporting the scene at 1601 North Freeway and MedStar reporting it at the conjunction of I-35W and 28th street.

