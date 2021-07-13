Interstate closure of I-10 West at Henderson due to crash

ST. MARTIN - An early morning wreck on I-10 in St. Martin Parish led to several traffic situations Tuesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., a crash on I-10 West at Henderson resulted in the closure of the interstate past LA 347 (Henderson). Traffic is being detoured at Henderson, which means drivers must go to Breaux Bridge to get back on the interstate.

The crash has also resulted in blockage of the eastbound left lane on I-10 at Henderson and blockage of the onramp.

