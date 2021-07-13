72°
Interstate closure of I-10 West at Henderson due to crash
ST. MARTIN - An early morning wreck on I-10 in St. Martin Parish led to several traffic situations Tuesday morning.
As of 5 a.m., a crash on I-10 West at Henderson resulted in the closure of the interstate past LA 347 (Henderson). Traffic is being detoured at Henderson, which means drivers must go to Breaux Bridge to get back on the interstate.
The crash has also resulted in blockage of the westbound left lane on I-10 at Henderson and the on-ramp.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
