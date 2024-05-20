Interstate 12 eastbound at I-10 scheduled for closure again Monday night

BATON ROUGE — Highway workers plan to close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 12 at its interchange with I-10 Monday night and try again to remove an overpass.

The bridge must be taken out to accommodate new lanes on I-10 westbound. Equipment problems 10 days ago prevented its removal. Earlier attempts at the work were delayed by weather.

Beginning about 10 p.m. Monday, crews will divert I-12 traffic onto I-10 toward Essen Lane, then northbound on Essen back to I-12.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather is expected to be good enough for the work to occur.

When completed, the new bridge will carry I-10 over I-12's eastbound lanes and make it easier for motorists on both highways to exit at College Drive. As it is now, I-10 traffic has about a mile to cross two lanes of traffic to reach the exit.

The work should be completed by this time next year. More information is available at www.collegeflyover.com.