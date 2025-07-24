Intersection of West Main Street and La. 1 in Brusly will be closed Thursday

BRUSLY — The intersection of West Main Street and La. 1 in Brusly will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The closure, which lasts until 3 p.m., is happening as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes lane improvements at the intersection.



"This will include widening of the railroad tracks and La. 1 to create a safer location to enter the highway," police said.