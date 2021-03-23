62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Intersection of Lee Drive, Highland Road shut down this weekend

1 hour 31 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, March 23 2021 Mar 23, 2021 March 23, 2021 5:41 PM March 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - The intersection of Highland Road and Lee Drive will be shut down over the weekend for road repair.

From 7:00 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, no traffic will be allowed, according to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage. 

The southbound direction will be closed off completely, with right turns allowed at the northbound section and the westbound section. Left turns will be restricted at the eastbound section.

Questions about the shutdown can be sent to the EBR Department of Maintenance at (225) 389-3158.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days