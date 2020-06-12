72°
Latest Weather Blog
Intersection of Laurel Street and N. 3rd Street closed for sewage repairs
BATON ROUGE - Drivers headed downtown should be aware of a week-long intersection closure that begins Friday, June 12.
According to The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage, Traffic Engineering Division, North 3rd Street and the intersection of Laurel Street will be closed beginning Friday, June 12 at 7 a.m. until Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m.
Detours will route all northbound traffic at Florida Street, while all westbound traffic must detour at North 4th Street.
All pedestrian traffic will be closed and must follow signage to navigate.
Officials say the purpose of the closure is to improve area sewage conditions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Mayor to address public on police reform Friday at 10 a.m.
-
Tara Wicker running for mayor of Baton Rouge
-
Burglary victim dies two years following shooting; police search for a suspect
-
Councilwoman Tara Wicker running for Baton Rouge mayor in fall election
-
Protesters march to EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore's house Thursday evening
Sports Video
-
LSU Football prepares to go back to workouts
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety