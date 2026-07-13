Internet services restored in Kentwood following copper theft from AT&T lines

KENTWOOD — Internet service has been stored to the town of Kentwood after a copper wires were stolen on Saturday, leaving the town without internet over the weekend.

An AT&T representative told WBRZ that while there was still a small number of properties in the town without service, that the majority of Kentwood should be "all good." It is currently unclear when service was restored.

The copper was stolen early Saturday morning, near the old skating rink on Highway 51. AT&T crews reportedly began working to restore services Saturday evening.

As of Monday, there were no leads on who stole the copper wire, according to a representative with Kentwood Police.