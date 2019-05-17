63°
Internet sensation Grumpy Cat dies
Reports say an iconic cat known for her frown passed away earlier this week.
According to the official Twitter page, Grumpy Cat died Tuesday. The account says the feline, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, passed away following complications from a recent urinary tract infection. She was 7.
"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world — even when times were tough," the post read.
Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97— Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019
The angry looking cat became famous in 2012 after photos of her grumpy face went viral online.
