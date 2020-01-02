56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Internet sales tax proposal opposed by GOP Senate candidates

3 years 6 months 3 days ago Wednesday, June 29 2016 Jun 29, 2016 June 29, 2016 4:33 PM June 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Three of the main Republican contenders for Louisiana's U.S. Senate seat say they oppose pending federal legislation to require companies to collect sales taxes on Internet purchases.

U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, U.S. Rep. John Fleming and state Treasurer John Kennedy participated Wednesday in a candidate forum hosted by small business groups.

Supporters of the online sales tax collection proposal describe it as an issue of fairness that involves treating online retailers the same as brick-and-mortar stores.

Boustany said he had problems with the current proposal, but left open the door for considering future ideas. Fleming said he didn't think a tax increase was the right way to get a fairer playing field. Kennedy said Congress should leave the Internet alone.

Eleven candidates have filed paperwork to run for the Senate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days