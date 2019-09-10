Latest Weather Blog
Internet freezes for 'mannequin challenge' craze
Forget dumping ice buckets, dancing or planking, the latest viral phenomenon sweeping the internet consists of people standing still as part of the "mannequin challenge."
Videos of the challenge feature posing as mannequins in dramatic postures. They began to appear late last month online and by last weekend everyone from high school cheerleaders in Texas to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks had taken part.
This has got to be the best #mannequinchallenge yet! #gocards pic.twitter.com/p16DAvolF5— Jeremy Seiver (@JeremySeiver) November 6, 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers even enlisted the media's help in their version .
?? #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/HyOQeU5xgZ— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2016
The challenge seems to have become a victory celebration of sorts for some teams. Texas Christian , Penn State and Clemson's football teams posted mannequin challenges after big wins Saturday.
PENN STATE FOOTBALL MANNEQUIN CHALLENGE #IowaBeat pic.twitter.com/DIq5UewJ4u— ? Amani Oruwariye ? (@ooFUTURISTICoo) November 6, 2016
The videos are set to the song "Black Beatles" by rap duo Rae Sremmurd. The group has taken notice, holding a live version of the challenge during a concert last week.
