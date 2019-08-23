86°
Internet falls in love with 'jumbo-sized' cat up for adoption

Friday, August 23 2019
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

Meet the 26-pound shelter cat who's gotten an extra serving of love this week.

A brown and white short-haired tabby named Mr. B,  short for BeeJay, is going up for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia. But finding him a loving home may turn out to be easier than the shelter first anticipated.

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term," the shelter wrote alongside his photos on Twitter. "Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love, and help this sad-eyed guy find happiness!"

The pictures of the hefty feline in the arms of a staff member, who was sporting a matching leopard print scarf, quickly garnered so much attention on both Twitter and Facebook that the shelter's main site crashed.

"Mr. B. apologizes for crashing our website. We have our team working to get it back up as we speak. Unfortunately, they're all cats, so it may take a little while," the shelter joked in a post on Twitter. "We are excited to find him a home soon, but he's not quite ready to go home yet. He still needs a more thorough check up by our vet. We will announce as soon as he's ready to go!"

