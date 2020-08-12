Latest Weather Blog
International passenger train derails in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
LONDON - A train derailed near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, sparking a major response from emergency services Wednesday (August 12) morning, British Transport Police said.
Reports from ABC News indicate that the smoke is rising from the train and the emergency response is ongoing.
"We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed," British Transport Police said on Twitter. "Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade."
Please follow British Transport Police for official updates on the incident in Stonehaven: https://t.co/22kHrGGMQl— BTP Federation (@BTPolFed) August 12, 2020
The authorities have not said if there have been any injuries, but a number of emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Overnight heavy rain and thunderstorms have resulted in the disruption of some Scottish train routes. Network Rail Scotland said they were assisting with the emergency response.
"We are working alongside the emergency services to respond to an incident involving a train near Stonehaven," they said in a statement. "It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State grapples with high cost of widespread unemployment, even with federal help
-
Southern students return to campus for first day of class
-
PAC 12 & BIG 10 delay start of season
-
New unemployment benefits funded through FEMA, state working to sort details
-
Restaurant hostess reportedly attacked for following COVID-19 protocols
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring