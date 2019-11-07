67°
International game testing company coming to New Orleans

Thursday, November 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An English digital game-testing company plans a quality assurance testing facility in New Orleans.
  
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release Thursday that Testronic Laboratories, based in the south London town of Croydon, plans to employ 150 people within five years. It says total payroll at full strength would be more than $5 million. That works out to an average of $33,300.
  
Testronic is expected to use Louisiana's digital media incentives - an 18% tax credit on spending for each qualified production and a 25% tax credit on payroll for in-state labor for such productions.
  
Testronic has other facilities in Burbank, California and in Poland and Chile.
  
On Wednesday, Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell said three expanding biotech startups will bring 135 new jobs to New Orleans.

