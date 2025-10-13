85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
International fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Honduras arrested in Morgan City

Monday, October 13 2025
By: Nathan Messina

MORGAN CITY — A Honduras man wanted for manslaughter by the International Criminal Police Organization was arrested in Morgan City over the weekend, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Arnoldo Alejandro Arita-Recinos, 29, was wanted by INTERPOL for a manslaughter charge in Honduras, MCPD said. 

On Saturday, MCPD officers responded to a disturbance call, which led to Recinos' arrest for public intoxication. He allegedly tried to fight off the officers before he was placed in handcuffs.

Recinos' reportedly remains in MCPD custody, where he awaits federal extradition proceedings. 

