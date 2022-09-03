International flight grounded after shirtless man tries to urinate on fellow passenger

Image: Wikimedia Commons

LYON, France - A “massive brawl” was sparked on an Air Mediterranee flight Monday afternoon when a shirtless man attempted to urinate on a fellow passenger.

Authorities reported FlightML2673 was bound for Paris from the Algerian capital of Algiers when flight attendants were forced to take the man to the floor of the plane when he became irate.

Pilots had to divert the plane to Lyon halfway through the 90-minute flight after the man became angry when he wasn’t allowed to smoke or drink onboard, according to French media.

Flight attendants were forced to pin the man to the floor after the man reportedly tried to urinate on a passenger, causing a physical fight to break out.

The man was escorted off the Airbus A321 at Lyon’s international airport by local police. Another man was arrested for his involvement in the brawl.

The flight was able to take off again once the passengers were removed, arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris three hours behind schedule.