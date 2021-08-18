79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Intentionally set blaze causes $5k in damages to Wisteria Street home

1 hour 52 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, August 18 2021 Aug 18, 2021 August 18, 2021 6:07 AM August 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- First responders were called to the scene of an intentionally set fire near Government Street overnight Wednesday.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was set at a vacant home in the 1700 block of Wisteria Street.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered flames in the home's front room. Jumping into action, first responders extinguished the blaze before it could spread.

Officials say the incident did not result in any injuries, but it did cause $5,000 in damages.

Trending News

Anyone with information about this blaze is urged to contact fire investigators at (225) 354-1419.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days